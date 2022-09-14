Eden remembers Queen's last visit to Cornwall
- Published
Cornwall's the Eden Project has remembered the Queen's last visit to the region following her death on Thursday.
In 2021 the monarch visited the attraction during the G7 summit in June 2021.
During the visit she met with world leaders at her first engagement since the coronavirus pandemic.
Peter Stewart, chief purpose officer, said looking back, it was the "whole of Cornwall saying goodbye".
He said: "When Her Majesty was here, saying goodbye to her and seeing her off, we didn't realise actually that was us saying goodbye to her from the whole of Cornwall."
He added: "The humour and good form Her Majesty was in was great.
"She managed to bring everyone at ease. I was really struck how at one moment she was conversing on the world stage and the next moment she's at one with everybody locally."
During her visit she met with US President Joe Biden for the first time since he took office.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.