Isles of Scilly pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
People in the Isles of Scilly have been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death.
Books of condolence have been opened on all five inhabited islands and many have laid flowers outside the old Wesleyan chapel on St Mary's.
Chairman of the Isles of Scilly Council Robert Francis said: "Thank you Ma'am - the community of the Isles of Scilly salutes you".
On Sunday, he led the proclamation of the ascension of King Charles III.
Mr Francis continued: "The community has been paying their respects for a lifetime of dedicated service.
"The islands want to say thank you for your dedication and unsurpassed lifelong service. Thank you for your guidance and for always being there for us all."
The Queen visited Scilly twice, in 1967 and 2011, but her successor Charles has been a regular visitor in his previous role of Duke of Cornwall, inherited by William, Prince of Wales.
The islands, 28 miles (45km) off Cornwall, are part of the Duchy of Cornwall.
Mr Francis said: "King Charles has taken a very keen interest in the islands as obviously he has had a lot of duties when he was Prince Charles.
"He did visit us probably every other year and I've had the honour of showing him around the islands and discussing a lot of our island issues with him, and he has always been a great support and done whatever he can.
"I am absolutely confident that Prince William will follow and put his own stamp on the Duchy of Cornwall."
The proclamation on Sunday marking Charles becoming King was attended by residents and visitors, council members and officers, members of the clergy, along with representatives from the police, fire and rescue service, and Duchy of Cornwall.
Afterwards there was a spontaneous rendition of God Save the King.
Many flags on the islands have also been flying at half-mast.
The Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust, who pay rent to the Duchy of Cornwall of one daffodil a year, said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the Royal Family at this difficult time".
