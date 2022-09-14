Truro Cathedral to screen Queen Elizabeth II state funeral
Truro Cathedral is erecting a big screen to show the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen's coffin will be carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on Monday, where the funeral will take place at 11:00 BST.
The day of the state funeral has been declared a bank holiday with many schools and businesses closed.
Truro Cathedral will hold a communion service at 09:00 BST and be open to the public from 10:00 BST.
The cathedral's book of condolence will be moved to the entrance during the screening.
There is seating capacity at the cathedral for about 350 people.
Truro Methodist Church, which is next to the cathedral, will also be screening the funeral throughout the day.
