Royal footprint casts at St Michael's Mount remembered
The story of the Queen's footprint being cast at a Cornwall landmark has been recounted.
Lord St Levan, custodian of St Michael's Mount, described the event during a visit by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 2013.
The brass print joined a unique collection of Royal footprints spanning generations of British monarchs.
The first footprint to be preserved in the granite harbour was that of Queen Victoria in 1846.
King Edward VII's footprint was cast when he visited the historic castle and island in 1902.
The Queen and Prince Philip both had their footprints cast with the imprint from one of each being used and set in the harbour wall together.
Lord St Levan told BBC Radio Cornwall: "We had a sort of sand-like material that they then stepped on that made the footprint, which then could be taken away for the brass to be modelled the same size," he said.
"It was certainly a moment that broke the ice and was just a fun thing to do," he added.
Lord St Levan said the visit was very special.
"She actually met all the people who live on the island a bit later on, up on the terrace on the castle," he said.
Afterwards, the Royal couple joined about 70 people from West Cornwall for lunch.
Lord St Levan said the way Prince Philip looked after the Queen was "absolutely lovely".
He explained there were other historic Royal footprint casts at the Mount.
"Queen Victoria was the first and she's at the end of the quay on the harbour where we now call it The Queen's Steps and then Edward VII is quite near to Queen Elizabeth's and that's just by the steps where he came ashore," Lord St Levan said.
"Finally we've got, well now the King and Queen Consort, but they were then the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall."
