Cornwall's fire service control room could be merged with others
- Published
Cornwall fire service's control room could be merged with others elsewhere in England.
Chief Fire Officer Kathryn Billing said the proposal being explored by Cornwall Council, which administers the service, could lead to "a more responsive service for residents in Cornwall".
She said no decisions had been made and staff would be kept "fully informed".
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) says plans to potentially close the control room will "only worsen this situation".
Ms Billing said: "Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has been looking at all areas of the service to make sure we are making the best use of public money, continually improve the service and ensure sustainability for the future."
She said there was an "ongoing project" to review taking emergency calls and "one option the service is exploring is to move into a partnership with other fire services".
'Purely financial'
The FBU said the decision was being made to save money and it would be opposing the "ridiculous move" in the interests of public safety, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Guy Herrington, FBU South West regional secretary, said: "This proposal is purely a financial decision.
"Cornwall Council must fund the service properly to ensure that the residents, and visitors to the county, receive a service that is fit for the 21st Century, and that includes fire control."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.