St Merryn: Fire crews battle blaze involving vehicles and caravans
- Published
Fire crews are tackling a blaze involving multiple vehicles and caravans in Cornwall.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it got a call about a fire "in the open" at St Merryn, near Padstow, at 03:51 BST.
Crews from Padstow, Wadebridge, Newquay and St Columb have been sent to fight the flames.
"Crews have stated there are multiple vehicles and caravans involved," said the fire service.
