St Ives harbour fall: Baby airlifted to hospital
- Published
A baby is being treated in hospital after falling from a harbour wall in Cornwall.
The baby is believed to have fallen from the 12ft (3.6m) wall in St Ives on Tuesday evening and was airlifted to hospital, said police.
The injuries "are not believed to be serious at this stage", said the Devon and Cornwall force.
Falmouth Coastguard told BBC Radio Cornwall the child was four months old.
