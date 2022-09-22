Cornwall Council 'in a hole' amid predicted £62m overspend
- Published
Cornwall Council is facing a deficit of more than £60m next year, deputy leader David Harris has said.
A predicted £30m overspend next year had risen to £62m, the Cabinet member responsible for finance told a full council meeting on Wednesday.
"We are in a hole," Mr Harris said, adding that essential services could be prioritised and other services were at risk.
Housing was predicted to overspend by £7m and wages and contracts by £15m.
Mr Harris said the council had been affected by a number of rising costs in recent months including inflation, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
'Bright ideas'
The council had allowed £5m in its budget for extra costs.
"We thought that would be enough," said Mr Harris.
"Sitting here today it is looking more like the gap for next year is £62m.
"We are in a hole."
He added: "Where we have a duty to spend money we must spend it.
"Where we have a power, we have to look at whether we spend it."
Some "substantial capital items" such as new buildings could be deferred, he said.
"We are in a hole, we are working on it and I will listen to any bright ideas from any councillor in this chamber or outside," he added.
The council is drawing up its budget plans which will go before councillors through overview and scrutiny committees and through the Cabinet before being formalised in the new year.
This will also set the rates of council tax for 2023/24 and any increases which might be required.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.