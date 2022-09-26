Motorcyclist seriously injured in St Erth collision

Calais RoadGoogle
The B3302 was closed for three hours after the incident

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Cornwall, police have said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the incident happened at about 12:15 BST on Saturday at St Erth.

A 25-year-old local man who was riding a scooter was airlifted to Derriford Hospital after a collision with a car.

Calais Road was closed in both directions while the scene was examined.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police said the 25-year-old man sustained life changing injuries.

