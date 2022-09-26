Life-size bronze sculpture unveiled in Porthleven
A life-size sculpture of a man and seagull looking out to sea has been unveiled in a Cornish harbour.
The bronze sculpture, called Waiting for Fish, in Porthleven aims to highlight the importance of small-scale sustainable fishing.
Artist Holly Bendall said it calls on the observer to think about where the fish we eat come from.
The sculpture was unveiled as part of the 2022 Porthleven Arts Festival.
It was inspired by a sketch Ms Bendall made of a man and seagull who she spotted sitting on a bench together looking out to sea in Cadgwith.
'Captivating work'
She said: "I spent a couple of weeks sketching and going out to sea with some of the local small-boat fishermen in Cadgwith. I saw how in tune they are with the ocean, and how much they care about its future...
"My first sketch from this experience was of a man and seagull sitting on a bench waiting for the fishermen to return. It captured a serene moment of connection - both man and bird looking out at the ocean together - as well as the peacefulness and excitement I felt waiting for the fishermen myself."
Broadcaster and celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, who unveiled the sculpture, said: "It's a captivating piece of work that will give much pleasure, and pause for contemplation, to visitors of this stunning coastline."
Fiona Nicholls, oceans campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: "We're proud to be supporting Holly to raise awareness of the importance of sustainable fishing.
"The way of life of our historic fishing communities needs to be protected, and artists have a unique role to play in capturing our imaginations so we all understand the damage done to our marine ecosystem."
