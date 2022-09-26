Appeal after man injured in motorcycle collision
Published
A motorcyclist has been left with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Cornwall, police have said.
Emergency services were called at 10:45 BST on Sunday after a collision involving a Honda 125cc motorcycle on Gilly Hill in Cury, near Helston.
An 18-year-old man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital. The road was closed for more than eight hours.
Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage.
