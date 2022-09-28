Pubs cut hours and use candles to beat energy price rises
Pubs in Cornwall are switching off the lights or staying closed to keep energy bills down during the cost-of-living crisis.
The Mason's Arms in Camelford said it was using only candle-light on Monday nights in a bid to draw more customers, but added it would consider fewer opening hours to cut bills.
Other pubs said they were shutting on some week nights to keep costs down.
The government said it was offering a support package to UK businesses.
'Paying its way'
The Mason's Arms has turned off 25 lights and heaters during candle-lit evenings to save money on electric bills, which which were up to £4,000 a month.
Monday night saw 30 people eating there instead of a normal "handful".
Landlord Alan Woods said: "We have done something and it's working and it's paying its way.
"We'll keep going as long as we can."
Mr Woods also said he would consider closures or opening later "just to save a bit more".
Other establishments have taken similar measures.
The White Hart Inn in Ludgvan, near Penance, announced last week it was closing on Mondays and Tuesdays "until further notice" because of "spiralling costs ... during the current energy crisis".
The St John Inn, near Torpoint, was only opening four days a week to save on electricity and wages, landlords Gill and Rob Berry said.
Doug Polman, of the Campaign for Real Ale Kernow, said he was "very worried".
He said: "This last mini-budget has been a help, but we don't know how far [yet].
"We need to support our pubs, otherwise we will lose them."
Energy bills for UK businesses are due to be reduced by about half this winter under a government support package.
Industry groups welcomed it but warned further support may be needed later.
