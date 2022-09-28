Homeshare scheme launched in Cornwall
People who need somewhere to live and can provide practical support are being matched with homeowners in need of companionship.
The Homeshare scheme aims to reduce loneliness and provide affordable accommodation.
Cornwall Council is partnering with Supportmatch and Cornwall's Voluntary Sector Forum to deliver the scheme.
Councillor Olly Monk said it was a "fantastic way of giving someone a home".
The cabinet member for housing said: "We are exploring a number of ways to address the current housing crisis in Cornwall and this scheme is a fantastic way of giving someone a home and at the same time giving someone who may currently live alone that extra companionship and help."
The council said the system had "seen a lot of success in other parts of the country".
Cabinet member for adults and public health, councillor Andy Virr said: "We know that loneliness can be detrimental to both mental and physical health.
"Homeshare will provide a range of opportunities for lots of different people, including those who are getting a bit older and a bit less mobile and those who are younger but are struggling to find accommodation.
"It makes complete sense to match these people up with a living situation that suits both parties."
'Safeguarding crucial'
Supportmatch is a non-profit organisation that has more than 10 years of experience of delivering the Homeshare service across the UK.
The practical support people need includes cleaning, cooking and walking the dog - and the person moving in can also provide companionship.
Both people involved pay a fee to Supportmatch who carry out Enhanced DBS safeguarding checks, interviews and references.
The householder decides who will come to live in their home and "safeguarding is a crucial part of the service", the council said.
A resident in Hayle has recently taken on a home-sharer and said: "We have agreed a plan for how she helps me whilst continuing to lead her own life.
"She goes shopping, helps in the house and on occasion ferries me around in her car to appointments. I find her companionship both enriching and stimulating.
"I would certainly advise others in my position to join me in taking the plunge."
Cornwall Council would like to hear from people with homes who may be interested in getting involved.
