Cornwall 60kg rescue dog Basher found new home
A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) has been found a home after years of struggling to find an owner.
RSPCA Cornwall said the "fondest of farewells to our big boy Basher" as he set off for his new home.
Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January 2020, but potential adopters had been put off by his size.
"We're so grateful to Basher's owner for taking him on, we know you'll all be so happy together," the RSPCA said.
The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last November, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out".
'Happy dog'
Nicole Doige from RSPCA Cornwall, said Basher's new owner had visited him regularly before taking him on 12 September and he now had seven acres to play in and "lots of dog friends".
"He's one very happy dog at the moment," she told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"He was with us a long time and he was part of the family, but it's great to see him in his new home."
She said the increased cost of living had made finding new homes for its animals more difficult and the charity was interested in finding more carers.
"We are incredibly busy, demand for kennel space has gone up with the cost of living," she said.
"It's generally due to the cost of living, with rising bills and people working longer hours to pay the bills.
"We have a lot of puppies coming in because people can't sell them.
"Rabbits, guinea pigs and even birds are also on our waiting list."
