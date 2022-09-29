Four Devon brothers set sights on rowing Atlantic
Four brothers are training to row across the Atlantic and raise £150,000 for charity.
The two sets of twins, 26-year-olds Jack and Hamish Friend and 24-year-olds Arthur and Euan, will be rowing 3,000 miles unsupported in December.
The brothers, from Tiverton in Devon, will be setting off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands.
They will be among the teams taking part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.
The non-stop crossing in their boat, dubbed Friendship, is expected to take between 30 and 45 days and the brothers hope to arrive in Antigua in January.
The brothers said growing up in rural Devon had meant adventure had "come naturally" to them.
"This challenge is our opportunity to restrengthen the bonds of brotherhood and raise money and awareness for causes close to our hearts," they said.
Mandy French, from Westcotts, the South West accountants and business advisers, which is sponsoring the brothers, said the challenge was "absolutely awe inspiring" and the firm was "proud to play our part in helping Jack, Hamish, Arthur, and Euan achieve their goal".
