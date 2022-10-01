Wadebridge: Olympic medallist congratulates leisure centre team

The leisure centre has been taken over by a community interest company

Olympic gold medal swimmer Calum Jarvis has congratulated the people of a Cornwall town for keeping the swimming pool where he learned to swim open.

"I just wanted to say congratulations on keeping your leisure centre open," he tweeted in support of the Wadebridge Leisure Centre's open day.

The day's aim was to thank local people who have supported the leisure centre.

It was previously under threat of closure and has been taken over by a community interest company.

Jarvis was part of Great Britain's Olympic gold medal-winning men's 4x200m freestyle relay squad in Tokyo in 2021.

The leisure centre is open on Saturday until 15:00 BST for a free fun day.

Calum Jarvis learned to swim at the Wadebridge Leisure Centre

