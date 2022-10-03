Summer restrictions on dogs on Cornwall beaches end
- Published
Restrictions on dogs on 43 beaches in Cornwall during the summer months have come to end.
Cornwall Council said 21 fixed penalty notices have been issued to dog owners since April.
Fourteen were for dogs on beaches when not permitted, four for failing to pick up dog mess and three for dogs not on leads when required.
A consultation on how the Public Spaces Protection Order should look from April 2023 has been launched.
Councillor Martyn Alvey, portfolio holder for environment and climate change at Cornwall Council, said: "As always we ask that people take responsibility for their pets at all times. This means picking up their mess and keeping them under control.
"Our enforcement officers do not always wear uniforms so you may not see them but be assured they do patrol many public places and if you don't pick up after your dog, you may well be issued with £100 fixed penalty notice.
"We want our beaches to be a safe place where everyone can enjoy themselves and dog owners must respect those around them.
"Unfortunately, every year we hear about dogs that have fallen from cliffs and I remind people to make sure they put their pets on leads, especially near dangerous edges."
