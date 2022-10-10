Arrest after teenager dies in Torpoint crash
A 20-year-old man from Newcastle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash near Torpoint.
Police investigating the fatal crash, which happened on Friday, at about 14:30 BST, are appealing for witnesses.
The crash involved a black Renault Clio and a black Kia Rio.
A 19-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Four other people were also injured and were taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment.
One of those was a woman in her 80s from the Torpoint area, who sustained life-threatening injuries.
Another casualty was a man, also in his 80s and from the Torpoint area, who sustained a number of fractures.
A man in his late teens, from Newcastle, also sustained serious arm and spinal injuries. Another man, in his 20s, sustained minor injuries.
