Liskeard and St Cleer residents angry at 30 mile roadworks diversion
- Published
A 30 mile (48km) diversion due to a roadworks project in Cornwall is causing frustration among residents.
The main commuter route between Liskeard and St Cleer has been closed to lay sewage pipes for a new housing development.
South West Water said the road had been closed for work to be carried out safely, and it would look to complete work by 23 December.
Meanwhile, residents in Liskeard and St Cleer are unhappy about the works.
Andrew Windebank is one of the local residents affected by the road closure. He runs Liskeard Classic Lotus Centre, a business restoring Lotus cars.
Mr Windebank had to ensure vehicles were collected from clients before the road closed to make sure he could work on them.
He said: "Our working space has been reduced, because we've got customer cars, ones that we will be working on later, quite literally blocking the place up, to ensure we're able to work on the cars to the agreed schedules."
Mr Windebank said he thought the whole thing had been "very badly-handled".
He said: "We didn't know what was going to be happening until some time last week... even the bus drivers that we spoke to in the last couple of weeks didn't know what was going on, which is extraordinary."
Businessman Alan Silverstone, works alongside Mr Windebank. He said he may have to delay opening his new car business - Liskeard Classic Cars - because of the road closure.
He said: "It's ridiculous, we can't understand it, it's not a long section. It's going to affect our opening and we now feel that we should probably put it back a little bit.
"We're not a hundred percent ready, but we're relying on things like equipment being delivered, building materials. Also, in the bigger picture, we're very worried about our local community, who we have a very good relationship with."
Liskeard resident Karen Ford said the noise of diverted traffic - which now runs past her house - had affected her sleep.
She said: "The traffic is absolutely diabolical. It starts at half past five in the morning, and it goes on until half past twelve at night, and the cars don't drive slowly, they're treating it like a racetrack."
Mrs Ford said she thinks the works could have been carried out in a less disruptive way.
She said: "This is going to be horrendous for months, and it's us poor people who have got to suffer it, and there will be an accident along these lanes before long."
Cornwall Council said it was an "unavoidable road closure requested by a third party".
It said that official diversions for such closures had to use roads of the same or higher classification "to ensure access for all types of vehicles", so "the official diversion can only be via an A or B class road".
It added: "Motorists are not obligated to follow the official diversion and shorter routes are available.
"However, this may lead to congestion on those routes and we strongly suggest that drivers familiarise themselves with these routes and ensure they are suitable for their type of vehicle before making their journey."
South West Water said: "From 10 October we will be carrying out a planned water main diversion in Liskeard on behalf of a third-party developer to facilitate a new housing development.
"To ensure this work can be carried out safely, a section of St Cleer Road will be closed temporarily between Tregay Lane and Granite Way and a diversion will be in place.
"We will look to complete the work and reopen the road by 23 December and we have delivered letters to customers and local businesses highlighting the planned works.
"We would like to thank customers for their patience while we complete this essential work."
