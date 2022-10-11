Fire breaks out in derelict outbuilding in Hayle
- Published
A fire has broken out in a derelict outbuilding in Hayle, prompting warnings to residents to shut windows.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said four crews were called to the site on Copperhouse Terrace after the fire broke out at about 11:20 BST.
The fire broke out on the site of the demolished R&J Supplies building.
Rubbish inside the building, which measured about 66ft by 66ft (20m by 20m), had created "a significant amount of smoke", the fire service said.
Firefighters and Devon and Cornwall Police said people living nearby should keep their windows closed.
One eyewitness told the BBC it was "looking like it [is] dying down" about two hours after the alarm was raised, but there had been still "a lot of smoke everywhere".
The fire service said it had had to extinguish "a large amount of general waste".
It added that a wall had been removed to assist with access and machinery had been used to turn over the waste.
The incident had been scaled to one appliance to monitor hotspots by 16:00.
Please see the below from Cornwall Fire - if you are in the area of Beatrice Terrace in Hayle please keep your doors and windows closed and stay inside. https://t.co/cIffs3Z96A— Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) October 11, 2022
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.