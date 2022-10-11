Teenager killed in Torpoint crash was Royal Navy sailor
- Published
A 19-year-old man who died in a road crash in Cornwall was a Royal Navy sailor, police have said.
Kyran Carney, from Torpoint, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the A374 near the town at about 14:30 BST on Friday.
Through Devon and Cornwall Police, Mr Carney's family said they announced the death with "great sadness".
They asked for time "to process this devastating news and to grieve whilst we await the outcome of ongoing investigations".
The crash involved a black Renault Clio and a black Kia Rio, with Mr Carney a passenger in one of the vehicles.
Four other people were injured in the crash and taken to hospital in Plymouth, police said.
A 20-year-old man from Newcastle was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He had been released under investigation, pending further inquiries, officers said.
