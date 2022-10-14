Events will not need new rules after death, report finds
The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival.
Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss.
The Preventing Future Death letter found existing rules over running events were adequate.
The inquest into her death previously heard there was no events organiser.
Following the inquest in April the Cornwall coroner wrote to the government to ask if any changes were needed to legislation to improve safety at public gatherings.
Andrew Cox's regulation 28 letter also asked if the police or other bodies should have more power to grant or refuse permission for events if Safety Advisory Groups are not meaningfully engaged with.
In his response, Home Office Minister Tom Pursglove MP said: "The government believes there is great value to our national life in communities being able to celebrate their local traditions, bringing people together to take pride in their area, and strengthening community spirit.
"For that reason, we have taken the view that it is better to support and encourage sensible planning and preparation, rather than to mandate every element of it through legislation."
He added: "To amend the law in this area sadly would not necessarily prevent the - mercifully rare - occasions when something goes tragically wrong as it did in this case.
"Consequently, the government believes that we should continue to encourage those wishing to organise events to engage sensibly with local experts to keep people safe."
