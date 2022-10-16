Penzance cost of living fair offers help and advice to residents
People from Penzance attended a cost of living fair to get help and advice on how to save money.
Pensioner David Horton, from Newlyn, has started going to bed in the early evening to save energy and stay warm.
Mr Horton's story is one example of how some people are coping with the rising cost of living.
Mr Horton, 85, from Newlyn, said he was worried about his energy bills amid the rising cost of energy.
The pensioner attended the cost of living fair in Penzance on Saturday, which was organised by Derek Thomas, Conservative MP for St Ives, West Cornwall.
Various organisations attended the event, each offering help and advice to residents.
Mr Horton said: "I'm worried, I don't know how much my electricity bill is going to be to start off, you know, so I'm just a bit wary.
"I'm all-electric, there's no gas where we are, so I've just got to be careful I think, be as careful as I can, and come to things like this, where I might be able to get a few ideas of how I might be able to save a bit more money."
Mr Horton said to save on energy, in the evenings, he had started going to bed at about 07:00 BST to stay warm and save on energy.
He added: "There's not much on the television, and I'm sat there on my own and I think 'oh blow it' I'll go to bed.
"When I get to bed, I'm nice and warm, so I don't have to worry about the heating."
Mr Horton said he worried about those who were "worse off" than him, and when he could, he donated to the local food banks and charities.
Mr Thomas said: "We must do better as a society.
"We need to look after each other much better, and so this event is 'what's available now and how can we do it?'
"The real challenge is how we just create a fairer society where nobody goes hungry and where people can feel safe and secure, and positive about their futures."
