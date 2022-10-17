Motorcyclist dies after three vehicle collision in Cornwall

Police said a Honda motorcycle had been involved in the collision, along with a Citroen van and a Peugeot car

A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving two other vehicles.

The crash happened on the A391 between the Scredda and Carclaze roundabouts near St Austell, Cornwall, just after 19:00 BST on Friday, police said.

A Honda motorcycle had been involved in the collision, along with a Citroen van and a Peugeot car.

The motorcyclist died at the scene "despite the best efforts of paramedics and police", the Devon and Cornwall force said.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any information which would assist the investigation, including dashcam footage.

