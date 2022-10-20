Looe flood defence update for residents and businesses
Residents and businesses of a frequently flooded coastal town will be updated on plans for a flood prevention scheme.
The proposals for Looe, in Cornwall, include a flood barrier, breakwater and an extension of the Banjo pier.
In the spring, hundreds of people took part in meetings discussing plans for the scheme, project bosses said.
Cornwall Council said events in October would update people on progress and options considered.
In 2017 a report by the Cornwall Development Company estimated floods in Looe had caused £39m worth of damage to homes and businesses between 2013 and 2017.
Cornwall Council said Looe was the most frequently flooded coastal town in the UK and people were invited to community drop in events at the West Looe Centre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
It said: "The aim of these events is to enable people to hear about the story so far and give an update on progress and options considered, and to provide an opportunity to input into finishes and materials.
"Over the next 100 years, sea levels are predicted to rise by more than 3ft (1m) as a result of climate change, threatening even more parts of the town.
"These include the health centre, the police and fire stations, main food stores and cafes and the fish market, as well as major transport links such as the A387 and the railway station.
"Doing nothing is not an option and we want to ensure that the final flood defence and regeneration scheme meets the needs of all parts of the local community."
The council is preparing a business case to submit to the government for funding.
