Male arrested after Lostwithiel sexual assault
- Published
Police have arrested a young man in connection with the sexual assault of a woman.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the woman was attacked at about 18:00 BST on Thursday in Lostwithiel in Cornwall.
Officers said a "juvenile male" was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and later released on police bail.
The force said it was keeping an "open mind" over whether this attack could be linked to other previous incidents in the area.
Officers are carrying out high-visibility patrols in and around the area "for reassurance".
Det Insp Charlotte Heath, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said the victim was being supported by her family and specially-trained officers.
The investigation is focusing on the Bodmin Hill area between 17:45 and 19:00 BST on the day of the attack.
