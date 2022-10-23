Cornwall beach users warned after Tregonhawke fuel spill
People have been urged not to go into the sea at a beach in Cornwall after a fuel spill.
Falmouth Coastguard said Tregonhawke Beach, at Whitsand Bay, had been red flagged after the spill was reported on Saturday when surfers came out of the water covered in fuel.
Coastguard Paddy Cochran said it was thought the fuel was gasoline or petrol.
He said an investigation had started and people should not enter the water.
Mr Cochran said: "Surfers entered the water and came out covered in what we believe to be like a gasoline or petrol of some sort.
"We're investigating the extent of this pollution this morning [Sunday] now we've got light again.
"[But] Tregonhawke Beach is a place that I would exercise caution being anywhere near."
