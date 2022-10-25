Cornwall counselling institute started to meet training demand
- Published
A college in Cornwall is reporting a huge surge in demand from people wanting to train as counsellors.
The cost of living crisis, the war in Ukraine and Covid-19 were believed to be factors in more people seeking therapy, Cornwall College staff said.
Demand for some courses had risen by 400% since 2020, they added.
The Cornwall Counselling Institute has been started to meet demand for training and also offer low cost counselling, the college said.
It offers courses with qualifications up to degree-level.
The NHS said mental health services across Devon and Cornwall had been experiencing increased demand.
A recent study by the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy found that 66% of its members surveyed said the cost of living crisis was causing a decline in people's mental health.
Institute head Deborah Williams said students had stated that personal reasons were often as important for signing up as professional concerns.
She said: "People actually want to give something back, so I think there's a genuine altruistic reason for coming into this profession. It's a vocation."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.