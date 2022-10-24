Women invited to join space industry in Cornwall
- Published
Women and girls are being invited to a space industry showcase to boost their involvement in the sector.
Organisers say Cornwall's space industry is set to contribute £1bn to Cornwall's economy by 2030, but less than 30% of the workforce are women.
The free event in Truro will allow people to chat to representatives from space and technology firms.
It comes amid preparations for the first launch of a satellite from the UK.
Virgin Orbit's jumbo, known as Cosmic Girl, which will carry a satellite launcher, arrived at Newquay Airport on 11 October.
"We need to inspire girls much earlier about the careers they can have," said Caitlin Gould, chair of the Digital Skills Partnership in Cornwall.
The Take Up Space event at the Valency Building at Truro and Penwith College from 16:00 GMT on 3 November will offer the chance for people to speak to industry leaders and trainers about opportunities alongside a chance to code a Mars rover robot, design a space game, and build electronics.
