Cornwall Aviation Heritage Museum: Last-ditch appeal to save beloved centre
- Published
The largest aviation museum in the South West is appealing its closure.
The Cornwall Aviation Heritage Museum next to Cornwall Airport Newquay is set to close on Monday.
Cornwall Council, which terminated the museum's lease, said it had a duty to "ensure the taxpayer is getting the maximum value for money".
But the centre said the decision was made "without considering all the effects, ramifications and benefits of the museum".
Founder Richard Spencer-Breeze said the closure was "heart-breaking for the students who come here to learn and work on the aircraft."
"They will never have the opportunity to do that again, anywhere," he added.
"For the school kids who come here on their weekly visits, to the tens of thousands of visitors who come here every year. They won't be able to do that again."
He said he wanted Cornwall Council to reconsider its decision to terminate the museum's lease.
He said: "Sit down to talk with us and find a way to work together to preserve this museum, give it an opportunity to develop, so it can continue delivering for Cornwall as it does, and get even bigger and better as the years go by."
The centre is run by a team of about 60 volunteers inside and outside a former RAF hardened hangar, and has a unique collection of jet fighters and bombers.
A number of the larger aircraft will be scrapped as it would cost too much to move them.
Students from Cornwall College's Aeronautical Engineering course are rebuilding an aircraft on site, and cabin crew courses use the planes for training.
Jim Jefferis spent 18 years as a Nimrod engineer based at RAF St Mawgan, having first moved there in 1979.
Now retired, he volunteers at the museum, talking visitors through an immaculately restored, original cockpit while wearing his old flying suit.
He said: "This centre has given us veterans a new lease of life. We come up here, can look at the aircraft, and we can pass on the knowledge that we have gained over the years.
"It will be a damn shame if it has to close."
Just finding her wings in aviation is Katie, 16, who also volunteers at the centre.
She said: "I want to be a pilot and the centre gives me a great opportunity.
"It shows that I have a passion for aircraft and I can learn from everyone else around me.
"It has been a huge help because these people have been in the RAF, they have lived and been what I want to live."
During October half term, the museum had about 500 visitors a day.
One described the decision to close the centre as "crazy" and another said it was "devastating".
For 11-year old Charlie, this was the final visit to a place he has been coming to twice a year for the last seven years.
He said: "When I first wanted to be a pilot I really wanted to actually see some planes, and then my Grampy suggested to come here. I've loved it and we have just been coming here ever since."
Cornwall Council said in a statement they "are not responsible for the operation of a private business and securing a site on which to operate is the responsibility of the management of the centre.
"Cornwall Council has made it clear that we will consider assisting them to move to a new location when a credible, costed and deliverable proposal has been developed. However, this remains the responsibility of the centre."
The centre said it has made a number of suggestions for new sites within the confines of the airfield that fit these criteria, but the council has not given approval.