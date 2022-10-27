A30 crash: Arrest after man in his 90s seriously injured
- Published
A man in his 90s was seriously injured in a crash on the A30 in Cornwall, police have said.
The crash involved a red Vauxhall Agila and a Renault recovery vehicle at Minzies near Bodmin at about 12:20 BST on Wednesday.
The driver of the Agila was airlifted to hospital with what are thought to be life-threatening injuries, police said.
A 62-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He has since been released under investigation, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
At the time of the crash, roads closures were put in place while emergency services worked at the scene and officers carried out an investigation.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk