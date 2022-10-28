Electric vehicle test drive event in Cornwall
People in Cornwall will be able to test drive electric vehicles (EVs) at a major event for people considering the switch from diesel and petrol cars.
The county's biggest ever free electric vehicle event will take place on Thursday and Friday at the Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge.
Cornwall Council said it hoped the show would encourage residents considering buying or leasing an EV.
The council is launching 150 new EV charge points in council-run car parks.
It said information available would include guidance on choosing, buying, driving and charging the vehicles, as well as costs, grants and savings.
Advice from experts, businesses and drivers has also been promised along with an "entertaining and educational" Kids' Zone.
The council said the 150 new charge points will take the total number of public charge points in Cornwall to 450.
Cornwall Council has not revealed the cost of the new charging points but in 2020 it announced a £3.5m spend on 150 charging points with £2.9m from the EU's European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the council contributing £725,000.
SWARCO Smart Charging has been contracted to install, operate and maintain the new charge points.
The installation will begin later this year and is set to be completed by March next year.
Martyn Alvey, Cornwall's portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: "If you're able to invest in an EV there is a higher upfront cost but there are second-hand EVs available and you can also lease them.
"It does mean you save in the long run and it's a great way to cut down substantially on your carbon emissions."
