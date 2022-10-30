Coat of wings flies around the world
- Published
A "coat of wings" inspired by Sir Elton John has travelled the world after being passed on to new owners at a series of gigs.
Donna Ingram created the glittery gold and white-feathered coat to wear for the musical legend's concert.
She never imagined it would have five proud owners within months.
Yet the humble jacket has since made a transatlantic journey to Chicago and become a symbol of "love and connection".
It was in July that Ms Ingram, 44, from Calstock in Cornwall, donned her creation for the Bristol concert, where she was showered with admiring glances and curious questions from fellow gig-goers.
Ms Ingram, an instructor at Duchy College, was even "photo-bombed" by the Rocket Man himself.
Sir Elton, the fifth highest-selling recording artist of all time, is well known for his outrageous outfits including suits adorned with feathers and sequins.
Ms Ingram had "tried to replicate" a feathered coat she had seen the performer wear previously.
After meeting Amanda Hawkins in the crowd, Ms Ingram agreed to "gift" her the coat, as long as she promised to pass it on again.
Ms Hawkins said the coat was the "loveliest she'd ever seen", adding: "A few weeks later I took it to Glastonbury."
True to her word, Ms Hawkins passed the coat on to Maria Janjua at Glastonbury Festival.
Ms Janjua said: "I love the concept. Travelling around the world and bringing a bit of joy into people's lives.
"I love the fact it's being shared at festivals and concerts. Music helps connect us and brings us all together."
During Pearl Jam's set at Hyde Park's British Summer Time event, Ms Janjua found a new custodian in Charissa Armon, from Chicago, who had approached her with a compliment about the coat.
Ms Armon, a former actor who was on a European trip, said the coat represented "connection and love", adding: "I felt extraordinarily honoured to be part of it.
"I hope it just keeps going and finds new countries and some day years in the future I'm at a show and see it across the arena.
"It's a sparkly reminder of how we are all right here together."
At a Lady Gaga gig, Ms Armon could find no worthy owner, but persevered at a Killers concert in her hometown in September, where she presented the symbol of harmony to Rachel Christine, its current owner.
Ms Ingram said: "I'm incredibly touched that so many lovely ladies have embraced the initial idea.
"My memory of the Elton concert is still such a fond one, so to have the coat of wings still spreading the love is fantastic.
"My aim is to get it back on stage with Sir Elton again, so it's gone full circle. Either that or to continue traveling around the world, being taken to awesome gigs and concerts by lovely people."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.