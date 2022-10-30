Newquay: Zombie Crawl takes over seaside town
More than 1,000 people marched through the streets of Newquay to take part in the town's Zombie Crawl.
Hundreds of people and pets dressed in Halloween costumes for the event on Saturday.
Newquay Business Improvement District (BID) said it was the first time since the start of the pandemic that the ghoulish celebration had taken place.
BID director Andy Cole said the event was "spooktacular" for all who attended.
He said: "This wonderful display of people who are zombies who come out from all the wild areas of Cornwall, who have zombified and they walk through the streets and scare everybody, it's a wonderful sight."
The event encouraged "courageous children" to run the zombies and ghouls out of town, and celebrate with a silent disco afterwards.
Dave Brown from Blystra Arts said it was an occasion for all, with "face painters, pumpkin carving and some storytelling going on as well".
Pumpkin smashing and axe throwing was also set up for "zombie apocalypse training".
