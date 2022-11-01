Increase in crisis funding given, Cornwall charity says
Crisis funding given to people in parts of Cornwall has nearly trebled in the last year, according to a charity.
Transformation CPR, which helps people in Camborne, Pool and Redruth, said it had seen an increase in users.
Figures from the charity show £25,000 from community foundations has been given to people in 2022 so far, compared with £8,000 in the whole of 2021.
Deborah Bennetts, from the charity, said it "feels like a crisis".
The crisis funding is provided to the charity through community foundations.
The manager of the foodbank based in Camborne, Don Gardner, said: "Twelve months ago we were doing 5,000 to 6,000 meals a month. Now we're doing 10,000 to 12,000 meals.
"We're seeing a lot of different clients, people who are working who can't survive as well as people who are unemployed and on benefits."
Ms Bennetts added: "It feels very real, it feels it's getting more difficult week-on-week.
"We're conscious people are going to find life tough this Christmas.
"We're feeling the effects more than at the height of the pandemic with how it's affecting people's income and ability to live."
