Cornwall budget and 2.99% council tax rise to be discussed
Proposals for a 2.99% increase in council tax bills in Cornwall will be discussed at a cabinet meeting.
Cornwall Council said increased demand for services and "inflationary pressures" had left a budget gap of £62m in the next financial year.
Councillor David Harris, deputy leader of Cornwall Council, said it had been a "very difficult" budget process.
If approved by the cabinet, the plans will go out for public consultation and review, before going to full council.
Mr Harris said: "Ensuring our council tax does not rise by more than 2.99% was a real priority as we need to protect our residents who are also being hit so hard by the cost of living crisis.
"This budget focuses on ensuring we spend the money we have on those things that matter most to our residents, those essential statutory services like care, housing and waste collection, while critically reviewing those services which we have a choice to, rather than are obliged to provide."
The meeting will take place on 10 November at 10:00 GMT at New County Hall.
