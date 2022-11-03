Veteran Kate Orchard, 100, selling poppies in Cornwall
- Published
A 100-year-old Royal Air Force veteran from Cornwall has been out selling poppies to fundraise for the Royal British Legion.
Kate Orchard joined the Women's Auxiliary Corps in India in 1942 and continues to support the Poppy Appeal.
Ms Orchard spent Wednesday selling poppies at a supermarket in Camborne.
She said she would do it "anytime" and feels she "must be there to sell poppies to help our heroes".
In April, aged 99 years old, Mrs Orchard took to the skies in a glider to raise money for Help for Heroes.
The veteran said: "People are very generous, especially when it comes to the poppy appeal, because it's going to help these soldiers, sailors, airmen, who sacrificed so much for our country."
Mrs Orchard was born in India and volunteered to serve in the Women's Auxiliary Corps (India) at the age of 20.
She worked alongside both the RAF and the Indian Air Force, as a plotter/teller on 24-hour watches, plotting aircraft targets and sending signals to the air warning systems.
She said: "It was very, very tense and you had to be accurate with all the plotting."
