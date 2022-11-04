Bude: Car ping-pongs into nine vehicles say witnesses

Victoria AveZoe Gascoyne
Clare White said it appeared the car "ping-ponged down the street, hitting cars each side"
By Jonathan Morris
Nine cars were damaged when a car "ping-ponged" down a residential street in Cornwall.

It happened when a car crashed into vehicles in Victoria Avenue, Bude, on Wednesday evening, said eyewitnesses.

Cars were shunted into each other and nurse Clare White called it a "night of carnage".

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Inquiries are currently ongoing to locate the driver of the suspect vehicle."

Zoe Gascoyne
Glass is strewn across the road after the impacts

Ms White said: "It's a really close-knit community in the street, so it's affected everyone.

"It appears that the car ping-ponged down the street, hitting cars each side.

"The force of the impact on my car drove it into the one in front, I have never seen anything like it, it's awful.

"Thank goodness no-one was injured."

Clare White
Cars were shunted into each other by the force of the impacts

Gym owner Zoe Gascoyne said: "We heard an almighty bang and the whole road came out.

"This car had zig-zagged down the road shunting cars into each other.

"They must have been flying down the road to have had that impact on so many cars."

Some residents helped a driver from a car thought to have hit the others before he and three occupants disappeared, she said.

Clare White
Devon and Cornwall Police said inquiries were ongoing to find the driver of the suspect vehicle

Devon and Cornwall Police said it had been called at about 21:00 GMT "to reports of several cars being damaged on Victoria Road in Bude by another vehicle".

