Cost of living: Cornwall churches get extra £600K payment
- Published
Cornwall churches are getting £600,000 to pay for the increased cost of living, including rising energy bills.
The Diocese of Truro said it was topping up £269,000 from the Church of England with another £331,000.
"It's really frightening the level of need that there is at the moment," said diocesan secretary the Rev Simon Cade.
"Churches in Cornwall are facing much higher demand at the moment, whether that's foodbanks or the schools that they work with."
The Church of England has pledged £15m nationally for dioceses to help churches struggling to pay energy costs, on top of government support.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.