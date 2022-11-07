Roche road blocked as overturned lorry causes china clay spill
A lorry that overturned spilling its contents forced the closure of a road in Cornwall for several hours.
The crash happened near Roche, mid Cornwall, St Dennis Community Fire Station said.
A spokesperson said on Facebook that the driver of the lorry was "ok" and was in the care of the ambulance service.
The spillage involved china clay material and a diesel leak which was made safe, Cornwall Council said.
Devon & Cornwall Police confirmed the crash happened on Cleers Hill, between Whitemoor and Roche.
South Western Ambulance Service Trust said it was unable to provide further details.
