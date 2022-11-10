Illicit sedative drug deaths continue to rise in Cornwall
- Published
The number of drug-related deaths in Cornwall involving illicit benzodiazepine has increased for the second consecutive year.
An annual review found in 2021 there were 12 deaths involving the sedative in Cornwall, 32% of the total number of drug fatalities.
The first deaths involving these particular drugs were identified in 2020 when there were nine deaths.
The total number of drug deaths dropped from 40 in 2020 to 38 in 2021.
The review by the Safer Cornwall's Drug and Alcohol Action Team analysed all drug-related fatalities in Cornwall, aiming to identify any learning to help prevent future deaths.
'Increasing problem'
Sid Willett, drug-related death prevention lead at Cornwall Council, said: "Last year our review highlighted that illicit benzodiazepine drugs are becoming an increasing problem in Cornwall.
"This year we have again seen that they have featured in more drug-related deaths.
"We are looking at how we can reduce the harm caused by these drugs and to help drug users recognise the dangers of these substances, which can be fatal, particularly when combined with alcohol and other drugs.
The review also found that cocaine and heroin featured in more deaths, compared with 2020.
Cocaine featured in 22 deaths, 20% higher than 2020, with heroin involved with 18 fatalities, compared with 14 in 2020.
Cornwall Councillor Carol Mould, portfolio holder for Neighbourhoods, said: "Drug problems rarely exist in isolation.
"They often develop in response to the experience of multiple childhood trauma and, without help, end up impacting upon and being linked to homelessness, poor mental health, domestic abuse and crime.
"We will continue to work with our partners to support drug users to get the help they need."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.