Teenager seriously injured in two-car crash at Plusha

Devon and Cornwall Police
The road was closed for four hours after a two-car crash

A woman has been seriously injured in a two-car crash in Cornwall.

Police said the crash involving a Fiat 500 and Hyundai Kona happened at about 21:20 GMT on Thursday on the A30 near the junction with the B3257 at Plusha.

An 18-year-old local woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers said the road was closed for four hours to allow for a crash investigation to take place.

Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

