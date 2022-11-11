Teenager seriously injured in two-car crash at Plusha
- Published
A woman has been seriously injured in a two-car crash in Cornwall.
Police said the crash involving a Fiat 500 and Hyundai Kona happened at about 21:20 GMT on Thursday on the A30 near the junction with the B3257 at Plusha.
An 18-year-old local woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
Officers said the road was closed for four hours to allow for a crash investigation to take place.
Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.