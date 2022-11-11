Newtown-in-St-Martin pub reopens after community campaign
A historic pub in Cornwall has reopened after more than two years of campaigning by villagers to buy it.
The Prince of Wales in Newtown-in-St-Martin, south Cornwall, had been closed since November 2020.
Campaigners raised about £500,000 to enable the watering hole, near Helford, to become a community-owned pub.
Main sources of funding for it came from the government's Community Ownership Fund, the Plunkett Foundation and a share offer.
Viki Carpenter, from the campaign group, said the change of ownership made it Britain's southernmost community pub.
"It's been a big journey … it's taken two-and-a-half years and the biggest thing we've had to battle throughout that time is keeping people's hope alive and saying, 'Yes we can do it'. You just have to take the next little step," she told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"It's because the community have come together in such a great way we actually have done it. It's amazing."
There are plans in place for a range of activities, including clubs for carers, coffee mornings for older people and digital education sessions.
Ms Carpenter said the pub would be turned into a "community hub".
"In St Martin we've lost our school, our shop and our garage - it's the last community asset," she said.