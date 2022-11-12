Residents to be consulted on Cornwall budget proposals
Residents in Cornwall have the opportunity to have their say on the council's draft budget proposals for next year.
The cabinet has approved plans to address a £62m budget gap while seeking to protect essential services.
Proposals include a maximum 2.99% increase to council tax bills.
Deputy Leader, Councillor David Harris said they will continue to "press Government to secure extra funding for Cornwall."
He said: "This budget focuses on ensuring we spend the money we have on those things that matter most to our residents and are absolutely linked to delivering the council's mission and four priority outcomes.
"That means focusing on those essential statutory services like care, housing and waste collection, while critically reviewing those services which we have a choice to, rather than are obliged to provide."
After the public consultation, the plans will go back to cabinet in February before the full council can give final approval.