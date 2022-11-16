Rescued woman sings on Cornwall air ambulance film
- Published
A woman whose life was saved after being airlifted by the air ambulance is one of the singers on an animated film being used to promote the charity.
Harriett Eastwood, 23, was rescued in 2008 after almost drowning in a rip current off the Cornish south coast.
She is one of several singers on a song in an animated film telling the story of a young girl rescued from a car accident at Christmas time.
She said she "wouldn't be alive" without the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
It is hoped the "Help Holly" campaign will raise about £200,000, roughly the cost of operating over the Christmas period.
The story behind the film is based on real events, with Holly being cared for by critical care paramedics from Cornwall Air Ambulance, before returning home for Christmas with her family.
The song, Blades in the Sky has been written by BAFTA-winning composer Ben Bartlett.
Ms Eastwood said: "I remember seeing the sky, and then darkness. My heart stopped, my lungs basically gave up because there was so much sea water in them.
"I couldn't breathe and someone had to do CPR. That's quite a scary thing for someone to do."
She said she could not imagine life without the air ambulance, adding, "I don't think my family could imagine life without it, because I wouldn't be alive".
Last year the Cornwall Air Ambulance completed 11,000 missions.
Tim Bunting, chief executive of the charity, said: "Christmas is a particularly busy time for us all, but while you're opening presents, visiting family, and tucking into roast dinners and mince pies, the Cornwall Air Ambulance crew are on call, ready to respond to lifesaving missions. We wouldn't be able to do that that without your support.
"Thank you to you, the people of Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly, and beyond, who help us deliver critical care to patients at times when they need it the most.
"We hope you enjoy the story of Holly and how your donations help keep families like hers together."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.