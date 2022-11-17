Urgent call for Isles of Scilly carer accommodation
- Published
Residents of the Isles of Scilly are being asked if they can help provide accommodation for care workers.
Isles of Scilly Council has continuing difficulties recruiting staff to the only residential care home.
It said potential candidates from the mainland are unwilling to take roles without secure housing.
Councillor Joel Williams, lead member for Adults and Public Health, said: "We hope that everyone will take this request for help seriously."
He added: "We can't solve the current recruitment issues alone and must be able to continue our work sustainably."
The council said there was also a lack of on-island residents applying for roles,
A spokesperson said: "Working for Park House provides you with year-round employment, a competitive salary, access to a pension and the employment protections of local government.
"More importantly, this is a role with significant emotional reward."
It said recruitment drives have generated interest in recent years but "being unable to offer suitable housing has meant that we have not been able to formally appoint the vast majority of successful applicants".
It is appealing to islanders, especially those with experience, to consider applying for jobs at the home.
The council said if anyone was able to offer accommodation, it would ensure the tenancy was "only allocated to staff providing adult care services and can provide a guarantee that rent will be paid on time".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.