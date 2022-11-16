Launceston Leisure Centre to close in January 2023
- Published
A Cornwall leisure centre will permanently close in January.
Cornwall Council said at the end of 2021 it was handing the lease of the centre in Launceston back to owners, the Coronation Park Trust, in 2023.
It has now said that both parties have failed to find a "viable solution" to keep the centre and its pool open.
The council said it would work with operator GLL and the trust to close the centre, support staff, and help schools find alternative swimming facilities.
The centre, due to close on 23 January, was shutting because "the council is not in a financial position to be able to provide extra ongoing funding to keep leisure centres open", the authority said.
It said stakeholders had worked to find a long-term solution to keep it open beyond January 2023 but it was now not possible because of "the energy costs hike and cost of living crisis".
It said: "Despite the best efforts of all involved, there is no viable workable solution that will allow Launceston Leisure Centre to remain open and the council will now be working with current operator GLL to close it."
The Launceston facility was among four centres that had been threatened with closure.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.