Autumn Statement 2022: Cornwall Council leader welcomes mayor announcement
The Cornwall Council leader has written an open letter to residents welcoming the government's announcement of a deal creating a mayor for the county.
In his Autumn Statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced deals that would bring mayors to Cornwall, Suffolk, Norfolk and an area in the North East.
Council leader, Linda Taylor, said once a proposed deal had been agreed with the government, Cornwall Council would "conduct a robust consultation".
But, mayoral plans have been opposed.
In April, a group of councillors launched a bid to block plans for a directly elected mayor in Cornwall, claiming it would give "one person excessive control".
On Thursday, Mr Hunt said in Parliament: "Today I can announce a new devolution deal that will bring an elected mayor to Suffolk, and deals to bring mayors to Cornwall, Norfolk and an area in the North East to follow shortly."
In Ms Taylor's open letter to "one and all" she said the government "had made it clear that the proposed deal is conditional on making this governance change".
She said to secure "the most ambitious, bespoke deal possible from government" there would have to be a change from a council leader appointed by the 87 members of the authority, to a council mayor directly elected by the people of Cornwall.
Ms Taylor added that it was about "levelling up with similar powers, freedoms and investment secured by metropolitan areas like Greater Manchester and West Midlands".
"It is about making sure Cornwall is not the poor relation and left behind. It is about a stronger and more sustainable Cornwall for current and future generations - a devolution deal to deliver the 2050 Cornwall Plan shaped by thousands of residents in 2020."
She said she hoped details would be announced by the government "in the next few weeks" and that once the proposed deal was agreed in principle, Cornwall Council "will be conducting a robust consultation on the deal and the required change of governance".
Ms Taylor said Cornwall's initial devolution deal with government in 2015 had been a "success" and a new deal would "lay a future path to deeper and broader devolution".
