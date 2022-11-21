Citizens Advice warns hidden homelessness on the rise in Cornwall
A lack of affordable housing in Cornwall is leading to a rise in hidden homelessness, Citizens Advice has said.
The charity warned increasing numbers of people were couch-surfing or moving back in with parents amid soaring prices to rent or buy.
It called for more quality temporary accommodation and greater use of empty homes in the county.
Cornwall Council said last month it was struggling to cope with demand for temporary accommodation.
Vanessa Gosbee, from Padstow, said she feared she would soon have nowhere to live after receiving a Section 21 eviction notice.
"I'm a single parent with two children, so my biggest concern at the moment is where are we going to be at Christmas," she said.
"There's no properties out there to rent. I've researched and there's nothing at the same value as what I pay, and I don't pay a small rent anyway."
'On my knees'
She said she felt "totally cornered" by the property market in Cornwall.
"There isn't anything more that I can do," she said.
"I've fought this as much as I can ... I'm totally on my knees with nowhere to go and no-one left really to help me."
Citizens Advice called for the provision of more quality temporary accommodation and greater use of empty homes and commercial properties.
Wailim Wong, research and campaign officer at the charity's Cornwall branch, said the current economic climate made the issue even more pressing.
"Previous generations found it much easier to move out and move on when they were ready to leave the family home, but, for increasing numbers of people, this simply isn't an option," he said.
"Rising mortgage rates and rents and lack of affordable properties are only making the situation even worse."
