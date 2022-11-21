Newquay hotel patient had chickenpox, council says
A person who was taken to hospital from a Newquay hotel which houses asylum seekers on Friday had chickenpox.
Emergency services, including a hazardous area response team, attended the hotel after a person fell ill.
Cornwall Council confirmed a patient who who was taken to Royal Cornwall Hospital was diagnosed with chickenpox.
It also said about 30 other residents would receive treatment for another common skin condition that causes an itchy rash.
Dr Ruth Goldstein, the authority's assistant director of public health, said health teams would be visiting the hotel over coming days to offer advice and treatment.
"There is no significant health risk to anyone living or working at the hotel, or to the wider public," she said.
"Public health staff will continue to visit the hotel over the coming days to offer further advice and reassurance."
The Home Office had said it was aware of an "isolated medical incident" at one of its accommodation sites.
